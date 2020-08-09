'Artificial spikes' in covid19 cases

Shoppers, many not wearing masks, on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Saturday. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

The Ministry of Health has said samples of positive covid19 cases tested by the UWI lab are being sent to CARPHA for retesting and confirmation.

This is causing "artificial spikes" in the daily reports of the number of cases.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram gave this explanation at the Health Ministry’s virtual covid19 update on Saturday morning after the ministry reported 18 new cases since Friday. The number of positive rose to 243.

He said in reality there had been just one new case over the past 24 hours, which was imported.

The other 17 were people who were swabbed between July 31 and August 7.

He reminded, “From the beginning of the set-up of the University of the West Indies (UWI) lab, we had agreed to quality assurance, quality control, that any positives will be sent to the Trinidad Public Health Lab and thereafter to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for conformation.”

This resulted in batches of positive results being sent to the labs. Therefore, the reporting of cases was also done in batches, causing a lag of five to seven days, rather than immediate case-by-case reporting.

“So what we will do from now forward is represent the positives we are getting by the date the sample is collected, not the date the lab has generated the reports.”

Parasram said after being swabbed, the 17 were asked to self-quarantine at home until they received their results, which is the usual protocol.

“We are asking the population once again to abide by those regulation. It is really to protect everyone so that, if in a week or a few days, we learn that you are positive, if your movements are restricted, we decrease the possibility of community spread.”

He went on to break down the numbers, saying before July 20 there was some sporadic spread linked to the repatriation of nationals from around the world.

After that, TT saw local cases and clusters of cases, with the three largest clusters in the northwest of Trinidad, in St George East county, and in Victoria county.

TT’s first peak, he said, was on July 24 with ten new cases in one day.

The highest peaks were 15 new cases on July 29, and 15 again on August 2.

TT’s covid19 experience has also been split into two phases. Phase one was from March 11-April 26 and phase two from April 27 (case 139) - August 6.

There have been differences in trends in the phases, Parasram said. In phase one, males accounted for 41.4 per cent of positive cases while 58.6 per cent were female. Also, the average age of people contracting covid19 was 55.

In phase two, 58.1 per cent of cases were male and 41.9 per cent were female, with an average age of 33.

He elaborated, “We see children being affected, we’re seeing persons in their 20s, 30s, and 40s being the main age groups that are affected in this particular phase, at least as the primary contacts and the primary cases.”

Dr Maryam Richards, principal medical officer, institutions, at the Ministry of Health, added that 356 people were in the parallel heath care system, with about 100 active cases of covid19 positive people in hospital or at step-down facilities.

In Caura Hospital there were 34 people. At Couva, 31 were ambulatory and one was in the High Dependency Unit

.

There were also 20 people at the Brooklyn Settlement step-down facility in Sangre Grande.

In state quarantine there were six people at the Home of Football, two at Caura, three at Couva, and eight suspected cases at the Arima Hospital.

The Augustus Long Hospital, Pointe-a-Pierre, was commissioned on August 6 and several patients from San Fernando would soon occupy it.

Soon, nationals repatriated from the UK will be quarantined at Debe and 102 who were due to return from the US on Saturday evening will be quarantined at the Paria Hotel.

Those in state-supervised quarantine include 18 at the Chancellor Hotel, six at the Cascadia Hotel, 57 at the Regent Star Hotel in Piarco, and 170 from the CPL contingent of players and officials at the Hilton Trinidad.