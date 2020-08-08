Thundershowers strike as TT goes on adverse weather alert

Thundershowers and gusty winds are affecting parts of TT, which is on an adverse weather alert.

In an advisory, at 6 am on Saturday, the Meterological Service raised the status to yellow, advising the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone is active resulting in heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Gusty winds of 50km/hr and street or flash flooding may occur, the Met said, but noted conditions may improve by mid-afternoon.

Earlier, in the week, rainfall triggered flooding in east Trinidad, especially La Horquetta and Greenvale where several homes flooded out, causing some residents to temporarily leave their homes. The areas are still recovering from the trauma of the catastrophic flooding of 2018.

