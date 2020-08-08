RC archbishop cancels 2020 confirmations

In this June 11, 2020 file photo RC Archbishop Jason Gordon officiates at Corpus Christi mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Gordon in a video message announced there will be no confirmation ceremonies in 2020 due to covid19. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE Roman Catholic church has postponed its confirmation ceremonies for this year.

Archbishop of Port of Spain Charles Jason Gordon said the decision was taken as the country continued to fight the covid19 virus.

An update on Saturday morning from the Ministry of Health said there were 100 active cases at present.

Gordon said the covid19 virus and consequent restrictions have had negative effects and as the pandemic continued to evolve precautions were necessary.

He said, “I have asked that we cancel or pause the confirmations for this moment. Community spread was starting and it has been getting worse and worse.

“We see the schools getting into some serious trouble and even the Secondary Entrance Examination (SEA) classes being stopped."

This told him, he said, "that we need to be very careful and I ask that we do the confirmations at another time so that we do not put anyone in harm’s way.”

Gordon said the hard work and preparations by the confirmands over the last year or two were not in vain, but because the ritual requires the use of a special oil, it cannot be done by alternative means.

He told those who will not now be confirmed, “I am asking your parish to give you a letter saying that you’ve finished your preparations so that whenever we open back up, I am dying to see you face to face and to do this confirmation with you."

He stressed, "No one will be left out and no one will be disadvantaged.”

He explained that confirmation is a "character sacrament where you are sealed with holy chrism on your forehead for Christ. It is a character sacrament that cannot be repeated and cannot be taken away, just like baptism."

That, he said, is why the ceremony must be done in person. "It cannot be done over Zoom or digitally or in any other way."

During confirmation a bishop or priest places his hand upon the head of each individual and traces the sign of the cross on the person’s forehead, after dipping his thumb in the chrism.