Rains trigger flash flooding in Trinidad

A swollen river after rainfall in Trinidad on Friday. TT is under an adverse weather alert for Saturday and Sunday. - ROGER JACOB

Torrential rainfall Friday night into Saturday morning has left several areas in south Trinidad flooded.

The weather condition has been attributed to activity in the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). The Met office has issued an adverse weather alert – yellow level from Saturday morning to 5 pm on Sunday.

It said there will be occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms, with gusty winds and flash flooding.

Senior disaster management coordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Jerry David said on Saturday they were monitoring the situation as more rain was expected.

He said, “There have been reports of flooding in several parts of south Trinidad but it is street flooding and not residential flooding.

“Our community emergency response teams, which are people who live in the communities, are out and about assessing the situation.”

There have been reports of flooding in Barrackpore, Penal and Debe. Areas affected were Papourie Road, Hassanali Trace, Patiram Trace, Jagmohan Trace and Ramdharry Trace.

Councillor for Roshard Douglas Road/Barrackpore East Kheymwetti Chulan said the Daren Ganga ground and several other roadways were affected.

“So far the water seems to be settling on the ground and other roads nearby were flooded but vehicles can pass through. We have had no reports of homes flooded or damaged,” she said.

David also noted that they were keeping a close eye on the Greenvale housing community in La Horquetta.

He said, “A good indicator of flooding in that area is to monitor the water level at the Manuel Congo river...There is nothing to be alarmed about so far, but we are keeping an eye on this.”

Earlier this week, flash flooding led some people to temporarily leave their homes in Greenvale and La Horquetta.

On Friday, rainfall in north Trinidad led to flash flooding in Diego Martin.