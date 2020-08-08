Progressive Party slams arson at Health Ministry

A view of an area in the basement destroyed by fire at the Ministry of Health, Park Street, Port of Spain on Saturday morning. Fire officials suspect arson in the incident. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

THE Progressive Party on Saturday condemned an arson attack at the Health Ministry in Port of Spain.

In a statement, the party said, "This cannot and should not be who we are as a people, whereby we take to the destruction of public property as a means of protest in the face of strong philosophical objection to a matter."

The party said it has been told by healthcare professionals, patients and the families of patients that there appears to be a holding back of testing for covid19 in some instances. It also said it was told in some instances there was also a raising of the the bar for people to "qualify" or "meet the criteria" to be tested at public health institutions.

The party said if these claims are true, "We equally condemn the Government's actions and disregard for the safety and lives of our citizens."

But the party reiterated that committing arson and vandalising public property "may prove unproductive in combatting mistruths and dereliction of duty, especially where discontent can be expressed by exercising one's franchise."