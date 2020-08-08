New Oil Paintings from de Verteuil

KAREN DE VERTEUIL will make her return to the display circuit at 101 Art Gallery on August 15 with her succinctly-titled show, Karen de Verteuil: New Oil Paintings, having had her last exhibition at the gallery in 2012.

Those attending the event should notice that de Verteuil, a specialist in oils, has been broadening her repertoire of skills. She has recently been applying the insights gained from a cold wax workshop that she attended in North Carolina. The cold wax medium allows for greater transparency in the paint and the preservation of the under-painting.

This will be evident to viewers of the approximately 40 paintings that will be on exhibit, along with the characteristic lines and stripes of pattern that have been recurring themes in the works of de Verteuil, who is now enjoying the exploration of both the transparent wash and the thick, opaque paint.

Born in San Fernando, de Verteuil was exposed to art at an early age: her father, Dick Lazarri, was a member of the Southern Art Society.

She enjoyed a close-up observation of the works of Geoffrey and Boscoe Holder, along with MP Alladin and Cecily Forde. Along with her siblings, de Verteuil was eventually enrolled in art classes with Leslie Melton and David Banks.

After attending the Ontario College of Art in Canada, she subsequently got married but continued to do workshops with Isaiah James Boodhoo, Lisa Chu Foon and Sarah Beckett.

With her expertise in lines manifested within various aspects of her work – cultivated fields, power lines, striped sunlight etc – de Verteuil started exhibiting exclusively with the 101 Art Gallery at its different locations in Woodbrook, Federation Park and Newtown, with joint and solo shows in 1993, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2012.

A member of the Art Society of TT, she co-organised and participated in the En Plein Air workshops conducted at her cocoa estate home in central Trinidad, plus other locations throughout the country, under the auspices of the Art Society.

Opening day on August 15 will be from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will continue on August 18 until August 22, when the show concludes at 12 pm. There will be a preview on both August 13 and 14, from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Anyone interested in a private viewing can contact the gallery.

For further info visit 101artgallery.com, Facebook or Instagram.