Farley: We'll rescue Tobago from Stockholm syndrome

Progressive Democratic Patriots deputy leader Farley Augustine -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Augustine is urging supporters to give Watson Duke and Tashia Grace Burris a chance in the Parliament.

Addressing supporters on Thursday during a meeting at the Mason Hall Recreational Grounds, Augustine said he takes serious umbrage when people question his love for Tobago.

“They could say what they want, they can’t badtalk me, because this same Farley, their current political leader did beg me to run for PNM and I refused. The former chief secretary did beg me to run for PNM and I refused, because I am my own man and I think independently, and you can't get me to run for no party unless I want to run for it.

"So don’t let them make you feel as though you don’t love Tobago because you ent choose red. You have the freedom of choice.”

PNM Tobago Council leader Stanford Callender told Newsday on Friday he was not aware of the PNM Tobago Council's current and previous leaders ever approaching Augustine to join the party. Tracy Davidson-Celestine and Kelvin Charles could not be reached for comment on the claim.

Augustine compared Tobago to a battered woman, saying that when women are in relationships and battered, they are the hardest bunch of people to rescue from their distress.

“You ever tried to rescue a battered woman and she go back and meet the same wicked man, and you wonder what wrong with the woman? In science you call that Stockholm syndrome or battered women syndrome is a kind of unconscious desire to love your oppressor.

"Tonight, I want to say to this beautiful island, this beautiful woman called Tobago, I want to say to you tonight that you have to get up and leave your oppressors behind. You are not safe and you cannot wait until the oppressors kill you.

"That is why we are here to rescue you and come August 10, we have a date with destiny. You must come out and ensure that you rescue this beautiful woman called Tobago from her oppressor.”

Augustine urged undecided voters to exercise their franchise.

“You have to come out and vote, you have to make the difference, because we cannot complain and beg for 20 years and 20 years later, you want to sit down home and ent do nothing about it. That is Stockholm syndrome. You have to come out of that, you have to break free of that, it is a generational curse."

He said looking at the history of Tobago, it seemed to follow a 20-year cycle.

"For 20 years we vote for (ANR) Robinson and Robinson party them, and for a next 20 years we vote for PNM.

"If history is right and math is right, then it is about time we change who was there for 20 years and give somebody else a chance for another 20 years.”

Augustine said voters should get rid of the PDP if it is elected and fails to deliver on its promises.

“If Tobago has to grow, Tobago has to move out of its comfort zone and PNM must go.

"Time to put somebody different…You elect Watson Duke in the East, you elect Tashia Burris in the West, they ent do what you send them to do, run them the same way. And by extension, you vote for the PDP and the PDP ent deliver on all these promises that we bring before you…run we the same way.”