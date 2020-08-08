Dial: We need change, so vote person, not party

Nalini Dial -

SATURDAY'S flooding clearly shows why electors should vote for specific candidates to represent them, rather than voting according to party loyalty, said National Coalition for Transformation (NCT) head Nalini Dial.

She said in a statement, "The NCT wishes to express our deep concern to all those who are experiencing flooding, and threats to their safety and property due to the extreme weather conditions.

"We wish them all to get help from their MPs and respective local government bodies."

As the general election approaches, Dial asked all electors to use this recurring flooding problem to guide them.

"The voting public must understand that when they vote, it should not be for a particular party, but for their needs, hopes, views and interests, to be expressed and considered, in the House of Representatives."

Dial said voters must not vote to put a party into government as is the normal practice and has been entrenched in their psyche by the two major parties.

"The constituents are voting for an MP. A person who they believe will represent their interests, not a party’s interests.

"This person must be accessible to the constituents, to hold consultations with them, and be strong and committed to the task of addressing their concerns in the Parliament.

"Too often we hear complaints from all over the country, that the MP was unavailable, that the constituents have been neglected and ignored and that their constituency has not improved."

Dial said this election was historic in having such a diverse group of candidates to choose from, namely numerous small parties and independent candidates, all vying to serve their particular constituency.

"The NCT believes that this is a sign of a turn in the politics, a journey has begun to fix our politics of years of lies, corruption, empty promises and poor governance and it starts with the electorate."So to make this change, she urged all voters to consider "being part of this historical political transformation...the catalyst for change that our country so drastically needs.

"Without constitutional reform, which neither the UNC nor PNM seems willing to implement, this is the only other way that new persons, new voices, new representation, can be introduced into our governance."

Reminding voters to wear masks and sanitise on election day, she added, "Vote for your needs on August 10. Think before you ink!"