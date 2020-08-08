Covid19 cases now 275

TT now has 275 covid19 cases, with 32 people confirmed positive for the virus.

Eighteen of the cases are contacts of recently positive patients. Fourteen cases are pending epidemiological investigation, meaning the source is yet to be determined.

The 32 cases are the results of samples taken between July 30 and August 5, and did not mean that this number was recorded in 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in its 6 pm update.

Only one case was from a sample taken in the last 24 hours, the ministry had said in the 10 am update, when it reported 18 new cases from samples taken between July 31 to date.

It said the one case was imported by a national who recently returned from Nigeria/ Egypt/London/ Barbados. In this batch, six were contacts of recent covid19 patients, and 11 cases were pending epidemiological investigation.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and UWI was 10,609.

The number of deaths remains at eight and 135 people have been discharged.

This story has been updated with additional details. It was previously published under the headline, 18 new positive covid19 cases

