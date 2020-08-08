Arson attack costs Health Ministry $2m

Anti-covid19 graffiti is being investigated in a case of suspected arson at the Health Ministry on Saturday morning. PHOTO BY VIDYA THURAB -

THE FIRE SERVICE has estimated the cost of the damage from a fire at the Ministry of Health in Port of Spain at $2 million.

A fire was set at the building on Park Street, which is owned by Massy Holdings, early Saturday morning. Fire officials from Wrightson Road received a call around 1.36 am, and on arrival saw smoke coming from the basement. The fire destroyed records and stock stored in the basement. Fire officials reported that security guards said they had smelled gasoline just before the fire broke out. They have determined the fire was wilfully set.

Graffiti which read, “Covid19 is all about the new world order. Stop it now. #theresistance," had been spraypainted on the building previously. Police said they are investigating whether there was a link between the message and the arson attempt.

During a covid19 virtual briefing on Saturday, Communications Minister Donna Cox confirmed the fire at the health ministry and said it was under investigation.