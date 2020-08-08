18 new covid19 cases

There are 18 more covid19 cases in TT.

However, that number does not reflect new cases for the past 24 hours.

The total is 243.

The Health Ministry’s 10 am release explained that the results were from samples taken during the period July 31 to present. Only one positive case was from a sample taken in the last 24 hours.

It said one case was imported by a national who recently returned from Nigeria/ Egypt/London/ Barbados; six were contacts of recent covid19 patients; and 11 cases were pending epidemiological investigation.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency and UWI was 10,399 and the number of positive samples increased to 8,813.

The number of deaths remain at eight but the number of active cases is 100. Eighty-two are hospitalised, with the 18 new cases on the way.

The number of people discharged remains at 135.

In addition, 8,813 unique patient tests were completed, and 1,586 were repeated tests.