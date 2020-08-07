Webster-Roy: Don't let 'corrupt' UNC control Tobago

PNM Tobago East candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy at a PNM meeting recently. -

PNM Tobago East candidate Ayanna Webster-Roy on Wednesday implored Tobagonians to vote for PNM on August 10 so the island would not fall into the "corrupt" hands of the UNC.

Speaking at a political meeting at Milford Court Plaza on Wednesday, Webster-Roy said,"I ask you to make a wise choice and make the right choice, When you vote on August 10 you helping to vote for our sons and daughters who don't have the opportunity to vote because of their age...You, through your vote, will ensure your children and children's children will not fall back into the hands of a thieving, corrupt UNC government."

Webster-Roy said a vote for the Progressive Democratic Patriots would be a vote for the UNC.

"Don't put God out your thought and vote for anybody else but PNM. If you ent part of team PNM then obviously you are part of team UNC...Tanty Kams and she yellow purse eyeing allyuh money."

Webster-Roy said the PNM has showed it is a stable government through its handling of covid19.

"As we look to Tobago and Trinidad, post-covid, we on the other side have a plan that don't include a dome. We coming to you with real, logical, sensible approaches so we all progress and survive post-covid. That is why there is a plan to further develop in our agriculture sector... So we ensure our food security and produce enough that we can export not only to Trinidad but regional markets. It is in our manifesto to invest in agro producers...

"It is our intention to support our young people and help them to become home owners. Many of you in Tobago East and West yearn to own your own home. It is our intention to work with you to help you."