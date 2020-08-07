Virtual sound clash moves online

Executive members of the TT Sound Clash Fraternity pose with some of the trophies up for grabs at the sound clash competition. -

For many people, a sound clash epitomises the essence of “party vibes.” The TT Sound Clash Federation’s six-week virtual Sound Clash series is bringing that energy to the masses.

The series began on Sunday and will continue until September 6. In a release, the Federation said the event will feature a mix of experienced and new DJs playing music to a captive online audience, in keeping with physical distancing guidelines.

“The venue which will be utilised for the live online streaming is the Trinilime Sport Bar, Piarco Branch Road, Red Hill D’abadie. Various prizes from sponsors, valued at a total of $60,000, will be awarded to the winners in four different categories.”

Committee member Kenson King said “TTSCF is excited about providing this platform for DJs, especially since for the past few months they have not been able to perform due to covid19, as the entertainment industry has suffered significantly.”

Committee member Colin Doldron said the Federation was happy to have Yellar TV providing online streaming services for each event.

“Thousands of fans both locally and abroad can enjoy the events from the comfort of their homes.

The Federation said committee members Troy St Rose and Buzz Antoine have been working assiduously since the launch of the tournament on July 26, to ensure that it is a success and that fans both locally and abroad will be treated to an exceptional sound clash experience.

For more information and to watch the series, find the Federation on Facebook: Trinidad And Tobago Sound Clash Fraternity Page and on Instagram @ttscf.