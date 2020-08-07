Vendor kills one beats another over missing goods

A 35-year-old Beetham man is in police custody after he allegedly beat one labourer to death and seriously injured another at the Central Market, Port of Spain, on Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect confronted Phillip Cummings, 57 and another man known only as "Red Rat" at the market over missing goods from his store.

He accused both men of stealing the items and started beating them.

Officers of the Port of Spain City Police were at the market and arrested the man.

Police took Cummings to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The other man is still being treated for injuries.

Police are continuing enquiries.