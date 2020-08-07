US Embassy gives TT level 3 travel advisory for crime, covid19

US Ambassador to TT, Joseph Mondello. - JEFF K MAYERS

Although travel restrictions to TT remain in place, the US Embassy in TT has issued a advisory to its citizens in TT to exercise caution, owing to the coronavirus and crime levels.

The advisory, which was issued on Thursday on the US Embassy's website, warned US citizens to exercise increased caution not only for covid19 but also violent crimes.

The advisory urged visiting US citizens to avoid Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain because of crime, saying violent crimes such murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping, were common.

US Government workers were prohibited from travelling to Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of the Savannah.

These workers were also advised against

travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George, and all beaches after dark.

A level-three travel advisory or orange alert is one step away from a red alert, which warns travellers to avoid a particular destination.