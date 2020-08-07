St Helena Library reopens, new and improved

Brightly coloured and comfortable furniture in the tiny tots area. -

Residents of St Helena and environs can once again access free internet, computer, and photo copying services, literacy classes, books, DVDs, magazines and a host of other educational and entertaining services at the newly reopened St Helena Community Library located at Mohepath Trace, at the same compound with the Kiwani Club of St Helena.

This library, which was previously known as the St Helena Public Library, was reopened on July 27, after a four-month closure for renovations and rebranding, said a media release. The library can now boast of welcoming, well-designed, visually appealing, comfortable and well-organised spaces for children, young adults, adults and seniors.

The St Helena Community Library now joins the ranks of the National Library and Information System Authority’s (Nalis) co-located libraries which occupy spaces with other facilities making them one stop shops for community services. Other co-located community libraries have been established at the Mt Hope/Mt Lambert, Barataria Community Centres and at the Beetham Gardens Inter Agency Task Force building.

Like other libraries in the Nalis network, the St Helena Community Library will play its part in improving literacy levels, influencing national development, bridging the digital divide and providing a safe space for all.

The library opens from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays, and 8.30 am to 4 pm on Saturdays. Due to the unprecedented covid19 pandemic, some restrictions will apply. For more information call 669-8697, 624-4466 ext. 2323 or e-mail ask@nalis.gov.tt.