San Fernando immigration offices closed for sanitising

In this file photo people gather outside of the Immigration Division in San Fernando which had adjusted its operations in response to covid19. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

THE Immigration Division offices at Knox Street in San Fernando were closed on Friday, so that they could be sanitised.

The closure was announced by the National Security Ministry in a statement.

The ministry said the closure was necessary as a police officer attached to the Immigration Enforcement Unit, San Fernando was identified during a contact trace investigation for covid19.

The ministry said work at these offices are expected to resume on August 10.

The ministry apologised to members of the public for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.