Padarath thanks the PNM

Princes Town candidate for the UNC Barry Padarath waves a flag while being driven through the constituency in a motorcade on Friday morning. - Marvin Hamilton

Former Princes Town MP Barry Padarath thanked the PNM saying its "desperate campaign" against him has only strengthened and fortified his supporters to go out in their numbers on election day on Monday.

"The responses from constituents have been overwhelming. The PNM has done me a favour with respect to the desperate campaign it is using here in Princes Town," Padarath said at a motorcade on Friday.

"I think it has helped me in many ways because the people see it as PNM desperation. The PNM will not distract us (UNC) from winning this constituency."

There have been several advertisements in newspapers suggesting that the nomination for him as Princes Town MP is invalid. He countered by issuing advertisements on Friday in the newspapers, saying he had been validly nominated to contest the election.

"My back is strong, my faith is intact, and I go full speed ahead knowing that the people of Princes Town are behind me. We are in gear to go full speed ahead.

"I am not fazed one bit. I have faced continued attacks for the past five years from the PNM."

He recalled that in 2015, he was the first candidate to declare his seat. He predicts he would do the same on Monday evening.

Asked about media reports regarding the issuance of two cheques to then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in 2014 when he was her special advisor, he replied the insinuations around that issue were politically motivated.

"Those are big fat lies, complete complete lies (sic)," he said.

"As we go forward and the opportunity is given, those lies will be exposed, especially knowing that the PNM is behind it. I know that for a fact."

The cheques totalled about $135,000 and are said to part of a police investigation.