Moruga gets multi-purpose sports facility

From left: Claire Davidson-Williams, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs; former Moruga/Tableland MP Dr Lovell Francis; Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell; acting Chief Executive Officer of Udecott Tamica Charles and Udecott director Jade Brown during the opening of the Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility on Wednesday. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON. - Marvin Hamilton

GIVEN THE tremendous talents of the constituents of Moruga/Tableland, former MP Dr Lovell Francis is confident that the newly opened Moruga Multi-Purpose Youth and Sport Facility would produce great athletes.

"I am very certain that in short order, the nation will see a return on this investment. The talents are boundless. There are many young people with varying sporting abilities. This facility gives us an opportunity to shape the talents that have always been here," said Francis.

He spoke on Wednesday at the official opening of the $51 million facility at Moruga Road in Fifth Company.

According to Francis, sports is a multi-billion dollar business worldwide, and he said the facility provides opportunities to shape talents/gifts of people and bring them to full fruition.

He praised coaches in the area saying that they have been working very hard with minimal resources.

Francis, the Minister of State in the Education Ministry, said he was a teacher and athletic coach at the Holy Trinity AC Primary at Gran Chemin Village for 17 years. He taught football, cricket, and netball.

He called on constituents to make full use of the top-class facility and take good care of it.

"In very lean times, in very difficult economic times, this structure constitutes a significant outlay of state capital. The least we can do as a community is to ensure that it is well cared for and show it the loves it deserves," Francis said.

He praised the Prime Minister, saying he understands the importance of rural development. He also praised former Sports Minister, Darryl Smith, and his successor Shamfa Cudjoe, for "championing" the project.

Deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Claire Davidson-Williams, and Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell together with officials from the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) also attended the opening.

Davidson-Williams said the facility has a seating capacity of 500 and a multi-purpose field comprising a football pitch and two cricket pitches. It also has lockers and dining areas, multi concessions stands, and an energy-efficient solar-lit car park.

She recalled that about two years ago, Cudjoe turned the sod making it her first official event as the Sports Minister.

"I encourage people to envisage the possibilities the facility has to offer," she said.

"Take advantage of what lies before you and use it to propel your future and the future of Moruga collectively."

In related news, Pineapple Strikers and Moruga Scorpion Strikers, played an inaugural football match at the venue, with Pineapple winning 1-0.