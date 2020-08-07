More beautiful than a rainbow

THE EDITOR: There are two occasions when people truly speak the truth about what is in their hearts – when they are drunk and when election time comes around.

All this race talk leading up to voting day certainly doesn’t surprise me one bit. I adore and love Archbishop Desmond Tutu, however I have always disagreed with his “rainbow” labelling of the people of TT.

As I keep my head up, always looking to the skies, no matter what country I am in, I see many rainbows. But no matter how much I look, I have never seen the colour black in the rainbow. However I don’t despair, because in the garden the butterflies that stands out the most are the black ones.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail