Latest NACTA poll: Election cliffhanger

PNM and UNC supporters outside the office of the returning officer for the St Joseph constituency on nomination day on June 17. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

AFTER its latest opinion poll, the North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) is refusing to call Monday’s general election one way or the other, but said its research has found a very close race in several seats deemed marginals.

St Joseph, Moruga/Tableland and La Horquetta/Talparo are simply too close to call, the pollsters indicated.

NACTA described the current state of play as “an election cliffhanger.

“The latest findings reveal very close contests in several of the marginals that will determine the outcome.”

It said there are ten marginals or closely fought seats in Trinidad, plus one in Tobago.

“While one or the other of the two major parties, PNM and UNC, is leading in a marginal, it has not sealed the deal as yet with 50 per cent support. Thus, the contest is going down to the wire.”

“It is a high stakes election for both sides and for the leaders of both major parties in what is one of the most politically charged campaigns in recent history.”

The latest tracking survey in Trinidad was done from last Saturday, with 740 likely voters dispersed in the marginals to reflect the demographic composition of the population. The poll was done by Dr Vishnu Bisram, who has done surveys in TT since the 1995 election.

“When the findings of this survey are aggregated with the other tracking polls conducted in July, both parties are safe in 15 seats.”

NACTA said both main parties have lost some support.

“The UNC has lost support in a few traditional ‘safe’ seats.

“The PNM has lost support in almost all of its traditional ‘safe’ seats as there is widespread disgruntlement with the performance of the government.”

Some 57 per cent of voters said their lives have not improved and almost every business person has complained revenues have been down significantly this year.

“Yet, there isn’t a clear electoral verdict to the outcome days before voting on Monday. It is an election that could go either way with one side gaining momentum in the popular vote nationwide.”

NACTA said it is possible for one side to win the popular vote but not win a majority of seats.

“Based on the projections of the aggregate findings of the tracking surveys in the marginals, UNC is still leading in the three (Pointe-a-Pierre, Chaguanas East, and Barataria) it holds while the PNM is leading in three of the six it holds.”

Bisram told Newsday the three marginals where the PNM is leading were Tunapuna, Toco/Sangre Grande and San Fernando West.

NACTA said, “Three other seats are almost neck and neck.”

Bisram told Newsday these were St Joseph, Moruga/Tableland and La Horquetta/Talparo.

NACTA said, “Lopinot/ Bon Air West is also turning out to be an interesting contest with Jack Warner in the race but PNM is in the lead.

“In Tobago, updated polling shows a tightening of the race between PNM and PDP with the former still in the lead in both seats.

“An upset cannot be ruled out.”