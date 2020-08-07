Fyzabad Connection Theatre reads Flight of Fantasy on Sunday

Zeno Obi Constance Photo courtesy NDATT - National Drama Association of TT

On the eve of the 2020 general election, Fyzabad Connection Theatre Company, in collaboration with the National Drama Association of TT, will present a virtual reading of the play Flight Through Fantasy. The reading will take place on August 9 beginning at 6 pm.

The play, written by playwright Zeno Constance, is described as dealing with politics, deception and madness.

Constance said the play looks at the struggle between the people, as represented by a freedom fighter and two women, one a jammette and the other a religious woman, and those supposedly representing the people, a politician in government and their opposition counterpart.

As seen through the freedom fighter’s eyes, neither the politician nor the opposition can solve the problems of the country. Constance touches on the 1970 black power movement and other moments in TT’s history. In the play, written in 1983, but updated to reflect current events, he explores the two-party system and its effects in TT through the use of a bowl of food.

“The politician eats from the bowl of food, the opposition gets two mouthfuls while in power, and the people don’t get any. In the view of the freedom fighter, the people starve no matter who is in power, so why not take the bowl away and share it among themselves?

The politician and the opposition think they are different, but to the freedom fighter, they are the same. It’s still relevant now, because we are still a two-party state, when the real solution is to move past that.”

Following the dramatic reading, audience members can take part in a discussion about the play and the theatre of politics with the playwright and actors.

The play can be viewed by logging on to Zoom with Meeting ID: 828 2153 7393. It will also be streamed live on the Facebook page of the National Drama Association of TT at @IamNDATT.