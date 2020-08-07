Flash flooding in Diego

In this September 2020 file photo a pile of plastic bottles near the Diego Martin river, Sierra Leone Road a week after the area was flooded.

HEAVY rain caused flash flooding in parts of Diego Martin on Friday.

Sources told Newsday that between 2 pm and 3 pm heavy rain caused rivers connected to the Diego Martin River to overflow, causing flash flooding in several areas, including Sea Trace, Waterwheel Road and Jean Avenue.

While there were no reports of damage caused by flooding, water could be seen blocking roads and delaying traffic, and rivers were seen overflowing onto nearby roads.

Diego Martin Regional Corporation chairman Symon De Nobriga confirmed that watercourses broke their banks in some areas.

He said some people in low-lying areas experienced damage to some appliances, but the water receeded as quickly as it rose.

District councillors and disaster management co-ordinators are working with the relevant stakeholders, De Nobriga said.