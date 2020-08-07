Fifteen new phone lines for covid19 grant help

Image courtesy CDC

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services added 15 new lines at its call centre to meet the high demand of calls from the public on the status of their covid19 social support grants applications. The new lines went into operation from August 3 and can be accessed via 800 – 1MSD (1673) from 8 am to 4 pm.

Quarries can also be made by calling 800-6742 or 623-2608 extensions 1120/1132. In a press release, the ministry said that it had received a large number of calls from people who were having trouble reaching call centre agents to ask about their applications and other matters. It said, “It should be noted that all approved applicants will receive an SMS text message indicating the approved amount and that their cheques will be delivered by TT Post or alternatively, their bank accounts will be credited via direct deposit. Persons whose applications were not approved will also receive an SMS message.” The ministry promised to keep applicants updated on the status of their grant claims.