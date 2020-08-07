Dialysis now available in Nariva/Mayaro

The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) launched dialysis services at the Nariva/Mayaro Satellite Dialysis Unit, Rio Claro, on Monday.

Previously, patients in the area had to travel to Sangre Grande to be treated.

The ERHA issued a statement on Thursday which said over 140 clients access dialysis services in the region, ten per cent of whomlive in Nariva/Mayaro.

CEO of the ERHA Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt said, “The 12-chair unit will provide heamodialysis and home supervised peritoneal dialysis care (which) will also focus on lifestyle education and health promotion through nutrition education and other areas.”

Haemodialysis is a medical procedure to remove fluid and waste products from the blood and to correct electrolyte imbalances and peritoneal dialysis is a way to remove waste products from a patient's blood when the kidneys are unable to do so.

The statement said the Sangre Grande hospital currently does 95 sessions a week for permanent and acute cases.

“This figure increases when patients are referred from the Accident and Emergency Department.”

On average, private dialysis care costs between $1,000 and $1,500 per session, with most patients requiring 15 sessions per month.

The release said the services are available in the area will result in savings in transport costs and travel time, reduce emotional stress and improve clients' health.

The unit, in the Narine Ramrattan Building, can provide haemodialysis care for approximately 66 clients a week. The proposed schedule for operation will be Monday-Saturday, 7am-7pm.