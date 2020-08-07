Cudjoe: 'Get value for your properties'

PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe -

Residents of Canaan, Bon Accord and Crown Point, who are being displaced to accomodate the expansion of the ANR Robinson airport, are being told to get suitable compensation for their properties.

PNM Tobago West candidate Shamfa Cudjoe gave the advice on Wednesday night while addressing a political meeting at Milford Plaza, Bon Accord.

She said the affected residents must be treated with dignity and respect.

“I expect and I support that my constituents be treated with respect and human dignity and they get the value for their property, each and every one of them,” she said.

The residents are being relocated to sites at Shirvan and Cove estates.

However, many of them are still angry and sceptical about the way the acquisition is being carried out.

Cudjoe, who is seeking to represent the Tobago West constituency for a second term in the August 10 general election, said the residents must know their rights as property owners.

“We know the Government would have a valuation. You would have a valuation. The Government would have a figure, you would have a figure. But it is your duty to sit down, negotiate and come up with a figure that best suits you. And sign and only sign, and agree and only agree, to a price that suits you.”

Cudjoe stressed the Government is not forcing any of the residents to agree to anything lower than the actual cost of their property.

“We have made the commitment that whatever you agree to, we are going to pay you for your property.”

She told the residents they must not be misled by those who have criticised the $1.2 billion project.

“I hear people being misled by a certain group and certain people that have their political and other agendas and are taking advantage of the people who are not fully aware of how a compulsory acquisition goes.

“I am here to tell my people of Tobago West, my people of Milford Court, Bon Accord, Canaan and Crown Point, you have something the Government wants, you have that piece of land that belongs to you, that property that belongs to you. Sit down and negotiate in a position of power and sign only when you come to an agreement for a price that you know you well deserve.”

In the same breath, Cudjoe also urged the residents to be reasonable when negotiating.

“Look at the market trends. Be reasonable. But nobody, not this Government, is forcing you to take less than your property.

“They may offer you less, but you have to be able to say, ‘I am not going to accept X. My property is valued at Y.'”

Cudjoe stressed the Government has never said it will bulldoze the residents’ homes.

She also warned, “When you face the negotiation table to speak with the Government, to consult with the Government, you face it as a property owner, not as no group.

“So some of you drinking bush tea for somebody else’s fever. It is your right and responsibility to be educated on this.”

Cudjoe said the airport expansion project will bring tremendous benefits for Tobago.

“This airport project is going to see much economic development and opportunity for the people of Tobago, jobs for our people, the opportunity to open businesses and operate your business down at the airport to develop the Crown Point area to a higher standard and to improve our tourism product.”