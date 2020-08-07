CPL teams forced to make changes

Members of the Trinbago Knight Riders team celebrate a wicket against St Kitts/Nevis Patriots at the Guyana National Stadium during the 2019 CPL. TKR won the game by six wickets. PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20.

THE squads for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament have been confirmed, with all players and coaching staff now in TT. Five of the six teams had to make changes owing to covid19 and travel restrictions.

The foreign CPL players are now in a 14-day quarantine which will end just days before the tournament begins on August 18.

A CPL release said, "There were three players and one coach who have not been able to travel as a result of the stringent protocols to ensure the safety of the CPL cohort and the population of TT. Every person was tested 72 hours before they travelled in order to ensure that all members of the party were travelling virus-free."

St Kitts and Nevis player Dennis Bulli and the team's Australian coach Simon Helmot tested positive and were not allowed to travel to TT.

Jamaica Tallawahs pair Andre McCarthy and Jeavor Royal were exposed to Bulli and will not play in the tournament. They were replaced by Jermaine Blackwood and Ramaal Lewis.

West Indies bowling legend Courtney Walsh will join the Patriots' coaching staff for Helmot.

Michael Hall, CPL tournament operations director, said: “These withdrawals are a sign of the testing protocols that CPL put in place working as they should, and while it is disappointing for the players and coaches involved it is vital that CPL does nothing to compromise the safety of all those involved in the tournament and the public of Trinidad.

“There have been other changes to the squads and support staff as a result of other logistical challenges to the difficulty of travelling at the current time.”

The Trinbago Knight Riders are the only team that did not have to make changes.

SQUADS

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Siefert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammed Nabi, Daren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh, Kissoondath Magram