Covid19 puts CSL T10 on pause

Rayad Emrit -

THE Central Super League (CSL) T10 tournament was stopped on Wednesday night by police during the second semi-final, between the lawmen and Expert All Stars, because of a lack of physical distancing.

The organisers of the tournament tried to control the crowd, but efforts proved futile and the police made the decision to stop the match because of safety concerns. The officials are hoping to complete the tournament, which is being played at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville. The final was originally scheduled to take place on Friday night.

Covid19 cases in TT have been on the rise over the past two weeks. TT has now recorded over 200 cases with eight deaths.

The Police cricket team were 21 for two after 3.2 overs chasing 107 to win in the eight-over match when the match was stopped. Expert All Stars scored 106/6 in eight overs batting first with Kjorn Ottley hitting 41 off 22 balls with five fours and two sixes. Jessie Bootan was in a destructive mood, cracking 40 off just 14 deliveries with one four and five sixes. Veteran Rayad Emrit grabbed 2/33 in two overs and Justin Joseph took 3/5 in one over.

Ronaldo Sammy struck 17 for Police and Javed Ramdhanie picked up two wickets for zero runs in his only over before play came to a halt.

In the first semi-final, Preysal made 98/6 in ten overs with Nicholas Pooran scoring 22, Denesh Ramdin belting 17, Shazan Babwah contributing 16 not out and Mark Deyal hitting 15. Kamil Pooran was the best bowler for Central All Stars with 2/2 in one over.

In response, Central All Stars scored 98/5 as the match ended in a tie. Teshawn Castro single-handedly led Central with a knock of 72 off 37 balls with seven fours and five sixes. Deyal was the chief destroyer for Preysal with 3/20 in two overs. Preysal prevailed in the super over.