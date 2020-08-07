Court hearing for Isis refugees put to Monday

THE hearing of the judicial review application of the families of a group of women and children being held at the Kurdish-run al-Hol refugee camp in northern Syria against the delay by the National Security Minister to have them repatriated, has been adjourned to Monday.

The matter was expected to be heard by virtual hearing on Friday, however parties to the action were informed by the judge’s staff that their team was experiencing some difficulties in generating the link for the hearing.

Attorneys were assured that the judge’s team was working with the Judiciary’s IT unit to rectify the issue. The hearing will now be held on Monday.

The filing of legal proceedings, which seeks to get the court’s permission to advance their claim, comes after the families received no response to a series of letters to the Attorney General.

There are at least ten TT women and children at the al-Hol camp, and recent reports suggest they are facing the threat of covid19. At least five of the children were born in Syria.

The application, filed by attorneys Criston J Williams and Shanice Edwards, said the women and children form part of a vulnerable group because of their refugee status and were at risk of exploitation and abuse.