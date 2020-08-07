CoP to probe crowded Central cricket match

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith speaks at a media briefing at Police Administration building, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY Jeff Mayers - Jeff Mayers

A probe has been launched into reports that police in the Central Division did not diperse a large crowd of spectators gathered to watch a cricket match last Wednesday.

A police media release on Friday said Police Commissioner Gary Griffith noted that despite instructions that the match should be shut down, police officers continued to allow the event to continue.

The match which amassed a crowd of over 1,000 spectators was in breach of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations, according to the release, and caused backed-up traffic along Pierre Road, Charlieville.

In the release Griffith noted that disciplinary action against the officers was possible if the investigation revealed that police did not carry out their duties.

He said when he received a report of breaches during the match, he instructed the senior superintendent in charge of the Central Division to shut down the event.

Police shut down the match and dispersed the crowd after that.

Griffith reminded the public to monitor the official police social media platforms for the latest news and developments in relation to the covid19 pandemic.

He also cautioned the public that gatherings for team sports were still prohibited under the Public Health Regulations.

"During the period specified in Regulation 16, a person shall not, without reasonable justification – (a) be found at any public place where the number of persons gathered at any time exceeds ten; (b) participate in any sport or team sports which involves the congregation of more than ten persons; or (c) be found at or in any beach, river, stream, pond, spring or similar body of water in congregations of more than ten persons."