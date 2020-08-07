COP promises development for St Augustine

COP leader, St Augustine candidate Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan

CONGRESS of the People (COP) leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan is promising sustainable development for St Augustine. Seepersad-Bachan is one of five candidates contesting the seat in the August 10 general election.

The others are Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal (PNM), Khadijah Ameen (UNC), Sateesh Ramsaran ( PEP) and Michlin Hosein-Phelps (THC)

In a statement, Seepersad-Bachan opined that one of the reasons why St Augustine has not achieved its full potential is because it has been regarded as "a safe seat" by other parties.

The immediate former St Augustine MP was Seepersad-Bachan's predecessor as COP leader Prakash Ramadhar, who won the seat in September 2015 as part of the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition.

Seepersad-Bachan is convinced with the right representative in Parliament, St Augustine "can become a major economic hub. As the home of the University of the West Indies and several other educational institutions, Seepersad-Bachan said, "We can develop an entire ecosystem to support a university town.

"Such a venture will create high-value jobs for our constituents and opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship."

Seepersad-Bachan said St Augustine's agricultural potential can be harnessed through the establishment of co-operatives that could allow farmers to become more profitable.

She also said new opportunities could be created in agro-processiing "for those farmers and entrepreneurs who recognise the importance of food security and economic diversification." She promised the development of recreational facilities and community spaces within the constituency, once elected to Parliament.

Through her campaign, she said, she listened to constituents and took on board innovative ideas coming from various communities in St Augustine.

Seepersad-Bachan also said despite the reality of covid19, the PNM and UNC are advancing plans for an economy which no longer exists.

She appealed to St Augustine constituents to give her a chance to work with them as their MP and "make St Augustine into a dynamic hub. Seepersad-Bachan also reiterated her belief that should any of the smaller parties win seats in Parliament on August 10, they could compel the PNM and UNC to act in the best interests of the population, and not engage each other in petty politics.