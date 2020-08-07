Condolence book signed for former Barbados PM Arthur

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez signing book in honour of former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez on Friday paid his final respects to the late former Barbados prime minister Owen Arthur.

Martinez talked about his fond memories of Arthur, highlighting when they met on a trip to London in 1994, when they shared sentiments in jest on finding they were staying at the same hotel.

He also commented on the great camaraderie and passion Arthur displayed, saying, “He was a true visionary and was integral in the future development of Barbados. We have lost a good one.”

In the condolence book the mayor wrote words of encouragement and consolation to the nation of Barbados on behalf of TT's capital city.

The condolence book was signed at the Holy Trinity Cathedral opposite Woodford Square. The book was placed between the TT and Barbados flags, symbolising the close ties between the two nations.

Karen Rock, wife of the honorary Consul of Barbados, Dr Roosevelt Rock, stood on guard to welcome nationals, dignitaries to pen their condolences to the family and to the nation of Barbados.