8 more test positive: covid19 total is 225

Eight more people have tested positive for covid19 since the Ministry of Health’s last update on Friday morning.

The 4pm update said the total number of cases is now 225, up from 217 on Friday morning.

All eight cases are pending epidemiological investigation.

It said 290 more samples have been submitted for testing, bringing the total number to 10,270.

Eight people have died and 135 people have been discharged.