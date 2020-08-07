7 new cases send covid19 total to 217

SEVEN more people have tested positive for covid19 since the Ministry of Health’s last update on Thursday afternoon.

The morning update on Friday said the total number of cases is now 217, up from 210 on Thursday. Of the seven, three are contacts of recent covid19 cases and four are pending epidemiological investigation.

The release said 421 more samples have been submitted for testing, making the total number 9,980. Of those, the number of unique patient tests done is 8,394 and the number of repeated tests is 1,586.

The number of deaths remains at eight and a total of 135 people have been discharged.