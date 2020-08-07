$32m Thompson River bridge opens

Senior civil engineer, Kelsey Toussaint-Reid speaks at the opening of the Thompson River bridge. PHOTO COURTESY DIQE -

The old Milford Road, Hampden, Lowlands, received a long-anticipated facelift on Wednesday with the commissioning of the Thompson River bridge, the second of three dual lane bridges planned for the region.

The $32 million bridge was a collaboration between National Infrastructure Development Co Ltd (Nidco), Trintoplan Consultants Ltd, General Earth Movers and the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment (DIQE).

In delivering remarks at the simple ceremony, Secretary for Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment Kwesi Des Vignes boasted the project was delivered ahead of time and within budget.

“There were no cost overruns. We were very transparent with our procurement,” he said.

Des Vignes said the bridge is a major investment given the fact that the Tobago House of Assembly was allocated just over $200 million for its development programme.

He said the money was also allocated for the rehabilitation of the Claude Noel Highway, construction of the Roxborough Administrative Complex and several coastal projects throughout Tobago.

“We don’t have unlimited resources so we have to be very prudent with what we do and we can’t afford to take any chances,” he said.

Des Vignes said the road was developed as an alternative to the Claude Noel Highway.

“If anything were to go wrong on the Claude Noel Highway, the alternative is to access Scarborough and even south-west Tobago along the Milford Road.”

He said the Signal Hill river bridge will complete the package.

Des Vignes said Nidco has already been advised to use more local input in the island’s infrastructural projects.

Kelsey Toussaint-Reid, DIQE’s senior civil engineer, said the bridge’s infrastructure adheres to all of the international standards of the American Society of Testing and Materials.

She said the bridge will reduce the likelihood of flooding in the future.

Toussaint-Reid added the quality of the work was not compromised for time.

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis also spoke.