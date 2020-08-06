‘Wanted’ South Oropouche man arrested at a bar

File photo

Police arrested a 34-year-old man at a bar and later charged him with six offences of larceny. The man was expected to appear virtually before a Siparia magistrate on Thursday.

On Wednesday, South Oropouche police including Cpl Thompson, PCs Hosein, Kunjal, and Baboolal went to the restaurant and bar in South Oropouche, where they met him.

He was wanted in connection with the break-ins over a two-month period in the district.

Police arrested and took him to the Siparia Police Station.

Police also searched his home at Paltoo Trace, South Oropouche, and other locations and found a water pump and articles of clothing.

PCs Hosein Kunjal and Baboolal laid the charges.