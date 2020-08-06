Venezuelan held by Customs officers with gun, ammo

MEMBERS of the Customs and Excise Marine Interdiction Unit arrested a 23-year-old Venezuelan with a gun and ammunition on Wednesday.

Reports said the officers were on mobile patrol near Old Granville Road, Cedros, around 5 pm when they saw the man hiding in a bushy area near the beach.

The officers came ashore and held the Venezuelan with a shotgun, two shotgun cartridges and six round of 9mm ammunition. He was held and will be handed over to police to be officially charged, after securing a translator.