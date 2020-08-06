Unions have mixed views on Roget's rant on media

Michael Annisette -

There have been mixed views by trade unions about Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) president Ancel Roget’s reference to newspaper editors as “house n----rs.”

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) president Mario Als said the manner in which the term was used was not meant to be a racial slur.

“As far as I am concerned, Roget employed a figure of speech to describe a character to understand our social history associated with the plantations. And that character has been variously described as a house negro, uncle Tom, and in the West Indian vernacular we have used the term house n---er.

“Roget used the term to describe editors who, he said, were more loyal in their news coverage to a representation of business rather than working class or trade union interests.”

At a media conference on Tuesday, Roget described newspapers editors as house n----rs who worked for the “one per cent” who themselves operate as modern day “massas.”

His attack stemmed from his dissatisfaction with the daily newspapers’ reporting styles on union-related matters, including salary negotiations.

“I want to make the point for those editors, those house n---ers who scribe for the one per cent and who, for the establishment, advance the establishment’s position.”

He later said,

“So even though you would carry out their dictates as local modern-day massas and write against the trade union movement, that at election time they now coming to raise these issues, I want to remind you, house n---ers in the Guardian, Express and the Newsday and so on, that we have been raising these issues all the time.”

Als noted the response from the Media Association of TT (MATT) which said of Roget’s behaviour, “It was an egregious example of infantile leadership to attack the free press.”

Als said while MATT wants to argue about it, the best advice was to have both parties engage in meaningful discussions about the situation.

“MATT might feel offended by the term, but it is most decidedly not racist, because it is not about an Afro-Trinbagonian or an Indo-Trinbagonian or an Euro-Trinbagonian editor. It is a metaphor that has been used to describe editors , who in his view have displayed a bias in their news coverage that is heavily coloured toward big business.”

He also claimed that this view has been long held by the trade union movement in the country and that he too, on occasions, has used the term to describe people who were more loyal to management than to their interests.

Another union, the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) chose to stay far from the situation.

Its president Michael Annisette said everyone had a right to express themselves, but must do so respectfully. “From where I sit, that right of expression must have a level of civility and understanding of the society and the people.

“I view the media as a fundamental part of democracy, a fundamental part of the right to know, and as a fundamental part of freedom of expression and educating the masses.

“I would not subscribe that meaning to those people within the media.”

Annisette said, lately the issue of race has become disturbing, especially on the political platforms, and has been a form of distraction from the real issues of wage negotiation settlements.