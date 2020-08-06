UNC Lopinot/Bon Air West candidate promises 1,000 jobs, water

Campaign poster for United National Congress Lopinot/Bon Air West candidate Prakash Williams. -

UNITED National Congress (UNC) candidate for Lopinot/Bon Air West Prakash Williams has promised to provide 1,000 jobs in the constituency if he is elected.

He told Newsday the jobs will be especially for youths and single parents – both father and mothers. He said one of the plans will be to restore Lopinot's historical sites.

"It bleeds my heart when I see the dilapidation and state of something that touches history."

Williams said he wants to restore these sites to their pristine state and use them as a hub for tourism.

He also said that as a former vice principal and principal of Five Rivers Junior Secondary, it bleeds his heart to see the state of utter dilapidation and abandonment of the building. His plan is to immediately restore, refurbish and upgrade the abandoned school as a centre of excellence for training people in information technology, computer science, vocational studies, agricultural processing and many other programmes.

He explained, employment would also be provided by a pan manufacturing centre in honour of icon steelpan composer Jit Samaroo.

He said, throughout the constituency he has been hearing the cry of water woes, with some people getting water one or two days a week or only at nights.

"I am promising we will solve the water woes once and for all."

He recalled, the UNC when in power supplied water to 70 per cent of the population, and if the party returns to power it will supply the next 30 per cent.

He said the constituency has a rich farming community and he wants to assure farmers that if elected he will help them access soft loans and grants, and also ensure they have legal titles to the lands they occupy – the same lands their fathers and grandfathers occupied.

"They feel uncertain. We want to give them the confidence that nobody will remove them."

His plans also include a farmers’ market which will have an area to sell local dishes, art work, leather craft and wood working.

He said infrastructural development is also needed and the Lopinot Road, the only road from Arouca to La Pastora, was in a "terrible state" with areas that can have landslips, a sharp drop caused by erosion, and water running across the road.

"For the past five years the road has more potholes than road."

He promised to improve the road to first-world status.

His other plans include: organise structured sports programme; sporting centre for Bon Air West; and increased police patrols and police youth clubs to address crime.

"These are not difficult things to do or would cost millions of dollars. You need a dedicated, focused approach."

Asked about one of his rivals for the seat, Independent Liberal Party candidate Jack Warner, Williams recalled in 2000 Warner approached him to be the UNC candidate for the constituency, but he declined because of family and job commitments. He contested the seat in 2007 but lost.

"He supported me in my 2007 campaign completely and I am always thankful for that. I will never say anything bad about Mr Warner. He was very good to me. As I see it, we are rivals for the same objective – to serve the people of Lopinot/Bon Air West. We will both do our utmost to win the seat."

He described Warner as a national and international icon to whom he gave the utmost respect.

"Whoever wants to judge Mr Warner that is their business. I will always have him in high esteem as the man who helped me."

Williams said he has served the constituency for more than four decades as an educator, YTEPP centre manager, adult education manager, sports organiser and cultural event organiser.

Asked if he is confident about winning, Williams said he believes he is in the campaign by "divine intervention."

"Because of the linkages and work I have done with the community for the past 40 years, I think I have very good chance of being victorious."