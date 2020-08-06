Two more police officers have covid19

Image courtesy CDC

Two police officers from the Port of Spain Division have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to eight, a police media release on Thursday confirmed.

It said the officers ,who were assigned to the St Clair and Besson Street police stations, tested positive on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Both police stations were sanitised.

The release also said a civilian staff member was infected

In an effort to reduce the spread of infections between police and the public, some police stations and sections of police stations were temporarily closed to the public to allow for sanitisation.

As a further measure several people, including officers, were placed in quarantine to determine whether further isolation was needed, based on the extent of interation with a suspected case.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith urged officers to use extreme caution when interacting with the public and noted that given the nature of police work, it was very possible for officers to contract the virus.