Sagicor donates to FEEL for school programme

FEEL CEO Elena Villafana Sylvester, left, receives a cheque from Sagicor branch manager Christopher Gouveia, at Sagicor’s Head Office in Port of Spain. -

With covid19 a constant threat to the health and safety of the citizens of TT, it is even more vital that ample supplies of disinfectant and hand sanitiser are constantly on hand. Those within our islands’ schools also need to be protected and Sagicor recently sought to arm the school community with sanitation supplies, through a donation to the Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL) School Programme, said a media release.

Christopher Gouveia, Sagicor’s newest branch manager, based at its Alyce Glen location, said, “It is an honour for me to be able to make this presentation on behalf of Sagicor. Sagicor continues to be committed to improving the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate. I am proud of the great work that FEEL does and am pleased that we can assist in helping them to continue their mandate.”

FEEL, through its school programme, assists 70 schools on a quarterly basis with school supplies, which range from stationery, furniture, paint, personal hygiene products and general cleaning products.

FEEL is a well-known charitable organisation that was established in 1992. Over the years, it has “distributed foodstuff, clothing, shoes, hygiene, medical, household, school and disaster relief supplies to over 100 NPO partners and individuals across TT.”

FEEL CEO Elena Villafana Sylvester said, “Corporate donations go a long way in supporting the work FEEL does every year, and with covid19 putting a dent in fundraising efforts even more is needed to do the work of supporting those who need it most. Sagicor’s contribution will certainly help. I urge other corporate citizens to join them and continue to reach out a helping hand to those in need.”