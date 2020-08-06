"Rowley: Toco Highway cost less under PNM than UNC"

When the PNM came into power, he added, one of the first things it did was commit to the promise of building the highway, and “received a tender for $40 million less” per kilometer.

“If there was a population that is separated from the mainstream, you will have to bring them roads. Roads, in particular, connect people... I told you give me the opportunity and I will ensure that you are not left behind. (Sangre) Grande, you gave us an overwhelming victory. In keeping with that commitment, we immediately embarked on improving the road network.”

He said the UNC kicked against the highway, but he told them to put their objections “where the monkey put the nuts.”

“They took us to court, all the way to the Privy Council for us to build the highway, but we made a promise to you and if we had to go to Antarctica to fulfill it we would.”