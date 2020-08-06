"Rowley on EMBD: The judge says you have a case to answer"

THE WHEELS of justice have turned “just a little bit,” said PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley, and those involved in the cartel claim being pursued by the the Estate Management Development Co — including UNC candidate for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal— will have to answer to a judge.

On Thursday High Court Judge, High Court judge Justice James Aboud dismissed applications by five of the companies seeking to have the court strike out the EMBD’s claim against them on the basis that the evidence presented had been “improperly pleaded,” and said the EMBD had presented sufficient preliminary evidence that should be determined by the court at an eventual trial.

Commenting on the latest developments in the multi-million dollar claim at a virtual PNM rally in Sangre Grande Thursday, Rowley said: “You would have heard me say the wheels of justice turn slow, but they still turn.”

He lambasted Moonilal for commenting on his “unblemished record” in Parliament while his name was being called in court.

“While that is going on they are watching us in our face and they know that we know what EMBD has done —the Minister of Finance had to fund the EMBD — and talked about their unblemished record… go tell that to the judge.”

He pointed out that people in the United States involved in the Piarco Airport scandal were arrested, charged, tried, convicted and served time and are now out of jail, and still waiting for the Trinidadians to go to court yet have never been tried.

Rowley said last week’s letter to Aboud from the companies’ attorney suggesting that the judge postpone his ruling until after elections was an “affront to our efforts to get justice for the people of TT.”