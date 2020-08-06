"Rowley: Don’t let UNC bribe you"

PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley said the UNC had to bribe people with appliances for their vote because that party did not have a record of service.

Rowley said at a PNM virtual rally in Sangre Grande that money was spent during the UNC’s administration (from 2010-2015) but the people of TT were not a priority.

“Money was being spent but you were not a priority. You were never a priority and that is why if they need your vote on Monday, they have to buy out every fridge. Because they cannot come on their record of service.”

He was confident that TT citizens would cast their votes for a party that has a record of service and didn’t resort to bribery and corruption.

“If there is anywhere that UNC should not get a single vote it is in Sangre Grande because they turned their backs on you,” he said.

He said UNC spent millions of dollars on helicopters and squandered money from the National Gas Company, yet Sangre Grande got nothing.

“You didn’t get a hospital then, you didn’t get a road then. Nobody was promising you a road or a hospital because you were in the bush and as far as they were concerned you could stay in the bush so they could thief out all the money in town.”

He promised to invest in cocoa acreage and plants and reminded people of the promise of rural development that he made in 2015 and kept. He reminded them of the $90 million dollar agro-processing plant that was built in Moruga that will serve as the center of agricultural expansion and production in the south.

“We knew that the next initiative in this country to bring the people into the mainstream of our economy is to bring the rural people in. And we did it when money was scarce,” he said.