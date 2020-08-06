"Roger Monroe: For best healthcare, come Grande"

At the PNM virtual meeting, held in Sangre Grande on Thursday, Munroe promised the quality of healthcare would be even further improved with the construction of the Sangre Grande Hospital, promised to be completed by 2022.

“The best health care centre in the country is the Sangre Grande Health Care Centre. You want best healthcare, come Grande, you want best nurse, come Grande you want best doctor, come Grande.”

He promised to complete the construction of the Cumuto to Manzanilla and Valencia to Toco highways and endorsed the construction of the Toco port, which, he said, would provide the constituency with 3000 “realistic” jobs. He added that the highway will provide the constituents with room to open businesses through the construction of rest stops.