Politics and health do not mix

THE EDITOR: Health sector workers have been thrust to the forefront by the covid19 pandemic. Many throughout the world have lost their lives in the struggle. Their voices have generally been listened to in regard to the advice given on how to respond to the pandemic, with the WHO's voice generally leading the way. It's not so in every country. The US and Brazil in particular are prime examples of what can happen when partisan politics trumps expertise.

Our own country has come in for special mention regarding the manner in which we have managed the pandemic. Our political leaders, from all appearances, have generally seemed to allow our health experts to lead.

Currently there are concerns, and rightfully so, regarding the rise in cases. The hope is that our health experts would again be allowed to lead and that their unbiased counsel would be taken on board. Appeals to personal responsibility are necessary but this must be balanced with an appreciation that many, very many, would not heed such appeals.

In such a scenario direct state action aimed at the preservation of life becomes critical, eg reducing the number of people who can gather, enforcing the wearing of masks, and closing schools, rivers and beaches while we await effective treatments and vaccines.

The horse has already bolted from the barn in the US and the result is 150,000 deaths and climbing. The lesson here is simply this: politics and health do not mix. It's a lesson too for us here, regardless of our political affiliation.

The virus does not discriminate. It affords each one, red, yellow, orange, blue or green, an equal opportunity to be infected and to die. While we should listen to our political leaders, let us also be critical thinkers in our listening, leaving aside irrational emotions.

The virus is here, it probably never went away. So let’s be safe, let's be smart and let's be responsible. The alternative we have seen and it’s a bit of a nightmare. Pax.

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin