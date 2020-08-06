"PNM’s Lochan: Education facility for Muslims"

“We at the PNM have realised that there (are) no Muslim education facilities in the constituency. It is our intention to work with the Muslim community to advocate for such.”

Lochan said the PNM is committed to better infrastructure and increases in employment opportunities in the area. He shared plans for the area, saying as a member of the community himself, he will do his best to serve the people.

“We will continue to work with farmers. We will enhance the local tourism sector by rejuvenating the Fishing Pond Boardwalk and renewing interest in the Tamana Bat Cave.”

He added the PNM is seeking to nurture TT’s greatest asset, its people, by making TT a digital society.