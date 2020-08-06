PM: Stay home and study for SEA exam

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

Students writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam on August 20 are being told to stay home and prepare.

The advisory was issued on Wednesday by the Prime Minister at a news conference to announce measures in response to the increase of covid19 cases which have not been imported.

At the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Dr Rowley said, as of now, the exam date of August 20 remains.

He said four SEA students had tested positive for covid19, while five other unspecified children had tested positive.

Alluding to the chance of children getting infected, Rowley said, “We don’t want to live with that as a high-risk area, even though we want to get the exam done. We went through the data step by step, line by line, and we came to the conclusion that we would not continue with that experiment of bringing those SEA children out.”

The measure takes effect from Thursday.

“We expect they will do at home whatever they were doing before. Wherever parents are able to help your children in one way or the other, for the next two weeks we ask you to pay attention to your children and to make whatever contribution you could to their preparation, and to calm them and have them ready for the exams on the twentieth.”

Rowley said having a set date for the exam helps to keep parents and pupils calm. He appealed for people to wear masks to avoid spreading the virus.

He said he was disappointed with the TT Unified Teachers’ Association’s call for teachers to not report for work. He asked what would happen if a “my way or the highway” stance was also taken by other associations such as those representing police, nurses or WASA/TTEC workers.

On the Government’s plan to re-open schools in early September, he said the Government would monitor the situation for another one or two weeks.

“Based on what comes up during that period, we will confirm that date or review it for a change but, as of now, we will leave it as it is.”