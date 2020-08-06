Persad-Bissessar: Report discrepancies at polling stations

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar during a motorcade in central Trinidad on July 29. - Marvin Hamilton

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called on citizens to become national observers and report any discrepancies at polling stations during the August 10 General Election on Monday.

In July, Persad-Bissessar asked that the Election and Boundaries Commission to invite international observers for the General Election to ensure it was conducted in a fair and free manner with integrity.

Government acquiesced to her request and invited Caricom and Commonwealth observers but cost challenges, including housing during the mandatory 14-week quarantine that all people entering TT have to go through as a covid19 precaution, became an issue and the observers were not able to attend.

At a UNC virtual meeting, on Thursday afternoon, the Opposition Leader said, “We know we cannot trust this government, but I have confidence in the people of TT. That is why I call for national observers for (the) election on Monday. I nominate every citizen as observers. Look for irregularity at (polling) stations,. If you see something, say something. Put it out on social media, arm yourself with cell phones and record them.”

During the meeting, Persad-Bissessar said she "strongly believed" the UNC will become the next government.

And if they are voted in as the new government, she said a covid19 intelligence task force would be established as part of its covid19 strategy.

She also presented a detailed plan to establish a parallel on-the-job training (OJT) programme to create 5,000 "industry lead” jobs for university graduates. “We will develop a graduate internship programme, specifically to the private sector, unlike (the current) OJT (programme), where 95 per cent are placed in the public sector.”

The programme will run for one year and graduates will undergo an online training course in digital technology integration before starting the internship. Each intern will earn up to $7,562 per month.

She said she has no plans on seizing money from the National Insurance Board (NIB) or Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) to fund developmental programmes. “We will invite UTC and NIB to participate in our national infrastructure fund as equity partners using their idle cash balances, not the people's pension or mutual funds... Idle funds belong to the institution.”

She also spoke of plans to incentivise a Galeota Energy Logistics Hub to support energy companies located in South Trinidad.