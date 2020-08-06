Padarath: Don’t fall for PNM 'dirty tricks'

UNC candidate for Princes Town Barry Padarath.

UNC candidate for Princes Town Barry Padarath accused the PNM of becoming desperate as the August 10 General Election approaches. He said the PNM was trying to sabotage its UNC opponents.

Speaking at a UNC virtual meeting on Thursday, Padarath said he wasn’t troubled by attempts to interfere with his chances at the polls. Padarath said, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” adding that he will remain focused in the last days leading up to the General Election.

“My back is broad and faith is strong, so I say today, ‘Yea though I walk though the valley of the shadows of death, I will fear no evil for thy rod and staff comforts me," he said, quoting Psalm 23.

The PNM published an ad in the Express newspaper on Wednesday, telling voters in the Princes Town constituency that all votes for Padarath will be null and void.

PNM claimed Padarath's nomination form was invalid and should not have been accepted by the Elections and Boundaries Commission on nomination day, July 17.

“Desperation knows no bounds…This election has been fought by the PNM on gimmicks, blatant lies, bacchanal, hooliganism and wajang behaviour. We in the UNC fought on plans, policies, ideas and job creation. On August 10 ask yourself what is important to you.”

He called on the public not to fall for the “dirty tricks” of the PNM.

“They become more vicious in their attacks and when they are wounded they become more vicious and desperate. I assure you, the Princes Town constituency will be the first seat that will be declared on Monday to the UNC."